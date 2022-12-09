murder case
- MusicMan Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Blac Youngsta's Brother's MurderAuthorities made an arrest in this still-developing case, which opened in August of last year when Tomanuel Benson was tragically shot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJudge Cites Future To Rule Lyrics Can’t Be Used In Jam Master Jay TrialThe Jam Master Jay trial will continue on without the use of lyrics in court.By Cole Blake
- MusicSuge Knight On Tupac & Keefe D: "'Pac Finally Gettin' Justice" Despite Defending KeefeThe Death Row boss had some explaining to do, especially considering that he previously defended 'Pac's accused killer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipFBG Duck Murder Case Informant Trenches News Dodges Questions In Resurfaced InterviewMartell Wiley, otherwise known as Trenches News, recently revealed that he's been cooperating with the FBI for years.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant"It ain’t no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton," said Wiley. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPnB Rock Murder Case New Developments: Two Additional Suspects ChargedThe suspects are scheduled for another hearing in December.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYNW Melly's Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Hit With Witness Tampering ChargesYNW Bortlen was arrested on Monday, according to reports.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce-T Reacts To Keefe D’s Arrest Over 2Pac Murder: "People Talk Too Much"Ice-T says he doesn't understand why it took police so long to arrest Keefe D.By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac Murder Witness Testifies Orlando Anderson Wasn't The Shooter, Following Keefe D ArrestA witness in the investigation of 2Pac's murder says Orlando Anderson wasn't the shooter.By Cole Blake
- MusicSuspects In ASAP Press Murder Sentenced To Decades In PrisonThe two men had shot the A$AP Mob member in the head, and he died years later from a seizure caused by the shooting's head injury.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Brother's Murder: U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For SuspectTomanuel Benson's alleged killer had two active warrants: one for attempted second-degree murder and another for violating sex offender registry mandates. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeefe D's Bullets From Police Search Don't Match Crime Scene In Tupac Murder CaseNeither news outlets nor police have confirmed whether this solidifies Keefe D's innocence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Jury: One Woman's Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To MistrialAfter a bumpy first attempt at trying Melly, prosecutors will return to the courthouse in October.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killer Seeks New Trial, Blasts JudgeTrayvon Newsome claimed that the court made various mistakes as they deliberated the three codefendants' guilt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeXXXTentacion Trial: Jury Is Out For DeliberationThis trial has been a wild ride that even included the defense trying to get Drake to testify.By Erika Marie
- SportsBrandon Miller Wins Huge Award Amid Alleged Connection To Murder CaseBrandon Miller continues to be in the news.By Alexander Cole
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Closing Arguments Start Next WeekThe judge didn't specify how long they would take, but it seems like this case is finally coming to a conclusion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAlabama's Brandon Miller Implicated In Darius Miles Murder CaseMiller has not been charged with anything.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeFredo Bang Explains How He Avoided Cooperating In YNW Melly CaseFredo Bang says he feels he expects prosecutors in the YNW Melly case to bother him until the trial's over. By Aron A.
- UncategorizedChaka Zulu’s Murder Case Has Reportedly StalledChaka Zulu’s lawyer gives an update on the music industry veteran’s impending murder case. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMan Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie WildThe Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAccused Takeoff Shooter Could Claim Self-Defense In Murder CaseThe accused killer allegedly tried to flee the country prior to his arrest earlier this month.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeTakeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: ReportAfter requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion.By Erika Marie