Remy Ma's son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, stands accused of allegedly killing the woman's father in a shooting back in 2021.

The daughter of Darius Guillebeaux, who Remy Ma's son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, stands accused of allegedly killing in a 2021 shooting has spoken out about her viral confrontation with the rapper. The woman, Jazmin Dior, recently recorded herself accosting Remy outside of the courthouse, which led to a heated altercation between the two of them. Afterward, she shared a picture of Remy in handcuffs.

Speaking with The Shade Room, Dior alleged that Remy attempted to “escalate things physically—as if I was the one who had done something wrong.” She elaborated: “Let me be clear: her son is being charged with murdering my father [Guillebeaux] in a cold-blooded, premeditated act. I came to court for justice and healing, not confrontation or disrespect. Her behavior only added more trauma to an already unbearable experience.”

Dior added: “I am grieving a loss that cannot be replaced. I will not allow anyone to shift blame or act like my pain is anything less than valid." Remy has yet to comment on the incident.

In the initial video, she tells Remy that she's “trying to act like you’re tough” adding, “go around the corner.” Remy later claps back: “Come on, beat me up." She also posted a message reflecting on the run-in afterward. “You would have thought I did something to you,” she said. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again… You can see your son.”

Remy Ma's Son's Case

Jayson “Jace” Scott is currently facing several charges in the case. They include first and second-degree murder, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He's charged alongside an alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Richard Swygert.

Remy's legal team has already come out with a statement proclaiming her son's innocence, according to People. Her lawyers wrote: “To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time. We stand by Jayson’s innocence and hope the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth."

