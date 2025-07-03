Daughter Of Remy Ma’s Son’s Alleged Murder Victim Accuses Her Of Being Disrespectful In Court

BY Caroline Fisher 329 Views
Sep 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper/actress Remi Ma looks on during the second half of game two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. John Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Remy Ma was recently detained by police after getting into a fiery argument outside of a courthouse in New York City.

Earlier this week, Remy Ma got into a heated verbal altercation with a woman named Jazmin Dior outside a New York City courthouse. Dior is reportedly the daughter of Darius Guillebeaux, the man Remy's son Jayson “Jace” Scott is charged for allegedly murdering.

Footage of the incident quickly began making its rounds online. In it, the woman alleges that Remy challenged her to a fight off camera. “Come on, beat me up," the Bronx artist said before the video ended. Ultimately, the femcee was detained by police before the situation escalated any further.

After the courthouse confrontation, Dior hopped online to share her side of the story. She accused Remy of lacking compassion and being dismissive throughout the court proceedings. “You would have thought I did something to you,” she explained at the time. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again. You can see your son.”

Remy Ma Son Charges

Now, Dior has taken to social media once again to discuss the ordeal, alleging that Remy has been disrespectful since the first time she saw her in court. "The first time she ever came to court she was in her car putting her middle finger up doing mad weird sh*t," she alleged, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "Like, who does that? At the end of the day, I'm the victim. And you don't have to care about what your son did. You do not have to care, but come to court and be respectful, period ... I ain't do nothing to you sweetie, so whatchu mad for?"

She went on, insisting that she's not interested in chasing clout, and only confronted Remy due to her alleged behavior in the courtroom.

Scott was arraigned last month on an indictment in the 2021 shooting of Guillebeaux. He's charged with alleged murder in the first and second degrees, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

