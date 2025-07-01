Remy Ma Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Her Son's Alleged Murder Victim’s Daughter

2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Remy Ma performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Remy Ma's son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, is facing murder charges tied to the alleged 2021 shooting of the woman's father.

Remy Ma allegedly got into a heated shouting match with a woman by the name, Jazmin Dior, on Instagram, outside of a courthouse in New York City. Remy's son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, is facing murder charges tied to the alleged 2021 shooting of the woman's father, Darius Guillebeaux. Authorities ended up detaining Remy during the incident, according to AllHipHop.

Dior ended up recording the interaction and posted it on Instagram. In the video, she tells Remy that she's “trying to act like you’re tough” adding, “go around the corner.” Remy claps back: “Come on, beat me up." While the video cuts off, Dior added a picture of Remy in handcuffs.

Afterward, Dior added another post reflecting on the interaction. “You would have thought I did something to you,” she said. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again... You can see your son.” She went on to claim Remy Ma was glaring at her “with a whole attitude. As if her son was the victim. Like miss, where’s your remorse?” 

Remy Ma's Son's Case

Scott is currently facing several charges in the case. They include first and second-degree murder, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He's charged alongside an alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Richard Swygert.

After Scott's initial arrest, Remy Ma's legal team put out a statement. "As many have heard, Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott was recently arrested and very serious unfounded allegations have been made. Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally, but has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly – as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active," they wrote, according to People.

The statement continued: “To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time. We stand by Jayson’s innocence and hope the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This has undoubtedly been a trying time for Remy Ma and her family. While she sincerely appreciates the love and support she has received, we kindly ask that her privacy be respected as their legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence."

