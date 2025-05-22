Remy Ma Says Fans Would Cry If They Knew The Truth About Papoose Marriage

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Remy Ma and Papoose attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Remy Ma's rant about Papoose comes after his new love interest, Claressa Shields, appeared on "The Breakfast Club."

Remy Ma says that she couldn't stand to be with Papoose anymore and that fans would cry if they knew the truth about their marriage. She reflected on the deterioration of their relationship while livestreaming on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've never breathed so freely," Remy said, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. “I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, 'Hey, this isn't what it is. You can't keep doing this.' ... People would cry if they knew the truth. I feel sorry for ol' girl. I feel sorry for her because I know the circles that's being ran and wrapped around over there. I would cry. I feel bad."

"How am I going out sad? Because I'm not sitting here telling you everything that happened in a marriage?" she continued after taking a brief phone call. "If you've never been married, you wouldn't understand the bond that's supposed to be between two people. You wouldn't understand that."

Remy and Papoose got married back in 2008, just after Remy began serving six years in prison for an assault case. They welcomed their first child together in 2018, remaining one of hip-hop's most iconic couples. Between 2023 and 2024, several rumors of infidelity began circulating and the two have since split.

Read More: Remy Ma Appears To Shade Papoose & Claressa Shields During Fiery Performance Onstage

Papoose & Claressa Shields Relationship

Remy's Instagram Live session comes after Papoose's new romantic interest, Claressa Shields, appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. During the show, she discussed their relationship at length.

“Oh, I mean, it’s the elephant in the room. I don’t have to say it. I don’t know what’s going on in his personal life,” she said, as caught by Baller Alert. “But that takes time, and like I said, that’s not my place to speak on. What I do know is, I’m with him every day. And when we’re not together, we’re on the phone. We FaceTime. We love each other. That’s just what it is.”

Read More: Eazy The Block Captain Questions Papoose's Validation Remy Ma Really Spent X-Mas With The Battle Rapper

