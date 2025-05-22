Remy Ma says that she couldn't stand to be with Papoose anymore and that fans would cry if they knew the truth about their marriage. She reflected on the deterioration of their relationship while livestreaming on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've never breathed so freely," Remy said, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. “I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, 'Hey, this isn't what it is. You can't keep doing this.' ... People would cry if they knew the truth. I feel sorry for ol' girl. I feel sorry for her because I know the circles that's being ran and wrapped around over there. I would cry. I feel bad."

"How am I going out sad? Because I'm not sitting here telling you everything that happened in a marriage?" she continued after taking a brief phone call. "If you've never been married, you wouldn't understand the bond that's supposed to be between two people. You wouldn't understand that."

Remy and Papoose got married back in 2008, just after Remy began serving six years in prison for an assault case. They welcomed their first child together in 2018, remaining one of hip-hop's most iconic couples. Between 2023 and 2024, several rumors of infidelity began circulating and the two have since split.

Papoose & Claressa Shields Relationship

Remy's Instagram Live session comes after Papoose's new romantic interest, Claressa Shields, appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. During the show, she discussed their relationship at length.