Remy Ma Confesses Her Love For Eazy The Block Captain After Papoose Cheating Scandal

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Remy Ma attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Remy Ma is making her feelings known.

Last month, Remy Ma took to social media to expose her husband Papoose's alleged affair with professional boxer Claressa Shields. Shortly after, he hopped online to defend himself, referencing Remy's own alleged fling with Eazy The Block Captain. Rumors about Eazy and Remy had been circulating for months, but it doesn't seem like Remy is in any rush to put them to rest.

During Eazy's rap battle against Shotgun Suge last night (January 5), for example, she even seemingly declared her love for him. “Don’t you love me?” he shouted at Remy at one point in the battle, to which she said, "Yes." In response, Suge clowned Eazy for allegedly getting knocked out by Papoose at an event back in 2023. “He dropped you, now he with a b*tch that’ll really f*ck Remy up," he spit. “Papoose smacked you so hard,” he also added, “you was even lying on the floor.” 

Remy Ma Clarifies Feelings For Eazy The Block Captain During Rap Battle

Suge didn't stop there, however. He went on to mock Remy and Eazy for the alleged cheating scandal, calling Eazy a “Temu Papoose" and more. “Every chance you get, you embarrassing your new b*tch," he rapped. “You went from Black love, to a n***a trying to go viral off your pain and suffering." Remy's latest declaration comes just a couple of weeks after she appeared to give Eazy a shoutout during her "LOX & Friends" performance in New York City. While neither of these instances actually confirms her romance with the battle rapper, they certainly suggest that there could be some truth to the rumors.

As for Shields, she expressed her readiness to throw hands during an interview with Jemele Hill but clarified that it has nothing to do with Papoose. "At this point the girl leaked my number," she explained. "So at this point, you can give me a dollar and I’ll put my hand over her." 

