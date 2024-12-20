Claressa Shields Explains Her Surprising Reasons For Wanting To Fight Remy Ma

Wasn't the Papoose drama the straw that broke this camel's back?

It seems like the cheating scandal between Remy Ma and Papoose is a bit more complicated than we thought, although it has nothing to do with the actual relationship. For those unaware, the former accused the latter of cheating on her with boxer Claressa Shields, but Remy has some cheating allegations of her own with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. The big shocker is that Shields' desire to box the New York femcee has nothing to do with these claims of infidelity. In a teaser for her upcoming interview with Jemele Hill, the world champion revealed her real problems with Remy and spoke on their Instagram spat.

Furthermore, Claressa Shields had challenged any woman to beat her in a boxing match for $100,000, and while no one's stepped forward, she clarified that she would fight Remy Ma for far less cash. "At this point the girl leaked my number," the boxer expressed. "So at this point, you can give me a dollar and I’ll put my hand over her." As such, it seems like this wouldn't be a fight over Papoose, but rather a fight to make up for a perceived invasion of privacy.

Claressa Shields Explains Her Beef With Remy Ma

"It don’t have nothing to do with whatever else," Claressa Shields remarked while explaining that her grievances with Remy Ma are not overly personal, but rather mostly professional. "It’s just that part alone. That part there is where it’s like, I’m a businesswoman. Don’t leak my number. Why would you do that? I mean, drama sells. I’m not in that beef. My smoke with her is posting my number. So people like, ‘Oh, she wants to fight her over a dude, whatever,’ stop it. Stop it. That is so beneath me."