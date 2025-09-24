Remy Ma is usually someone you don't mess around with period. She's made it her whole image in her music, giving off intimidating energy on almost every time she's on the mic. On a new feature she recently provided, the New York lived up to her M.O.
As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the song's called "Head Tap," an ominous and enveloping banger that belongs to fellow spitfire Connie Diiamond. It's on her new project Underdog Szn 2 that hit DSPs on September 12.
On her verse, Remy Ma presents some truly cold-blooded and no-nonsense bars. "You number two and you mad I'm the one b*tch / It ain’t my fault you a dusty and bum b*tch / F*ck I look like arguing with a dumb b*tch / And why would I fight you when I got a gun b*tch."
It's a mean and lean verse that normally wouldn't get too much press. However, given Ma's recent timeline of tense interactions, it's worth speculating if these are for anyone.
Of course, some of you may jump to Claressa Shields. The pro boxer is dating Remy's ex-husband, Papoose, and has been with him for at least nine months or so.
Remy Ma & Claressa Shields
Unfortunately, their relationship has had its fair share of tense moments in part because of Remy Ma. Remember, Ma alleged that Pap was having an affair with Claressa in December 2024.
From there, things just got uglier and uglier. At one point, rumors began to spread of Shields getting into a physical altercation with her man's ex. "You don't even know what smoke is, baby… I'm from Flint, baby," she said about someone in a video posted online.
"Quit playing with me. I ran up on that h*e. She wanna talk about that sh*t, fight me. I wanted to see what it was like with that face-to-face conversation because that's what I'm about."
Remy has since denied the rumor. "[Laughing emojis] imagine the f*ck that. Definitely NOT tawkin bout me... cuz umm yeah," she said on Instagram.
Despite her tensions with Claressa and Papoose, Remy has been moving on with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.