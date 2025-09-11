"Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

What’s success? For some, it’s a Pulitzer Prize and two dozen Grammys paired with a cushy $150 million net worth. For others, it’s the quiet luxury of middle-class life, of surpassing the struggles their parents endured to provide opportunity. For Drake, it seems to be having the whole pie to himself. Vengeance, domination, chart supremacy—these have long been central to his brand. But after watching him engage in a rap battle–and lose—that pursuit of supremacy now feels tired, repetitive, and increasingly hollow.

Drake has always played the long game. His relationship with Universal Music Group became an infrastructure, where funding, and commercial advantage are almost guaranteed (before he decided to sue). Any artist will tell you: it takes money to make money in this industry. Drake has the kind of backing most can only dream of, positioning him above many of the peers and collaborators he’s helped put on–the very artists who rarely enjoy the same level of label support. This combination of influence and infrastructure has allowed him to monopolize the charts, consistently releasing music that we consume as eagerly as the label profits from it. It’s a simple equation, but it has made him untouchable commercially.

Yet that very dominance now feels like a trap. The latest episodes of the Iceman streams paint a dull picture, that, frankly, echo the missteps of For All The Dogs: long stretches of tracks where Drake plays it safe while others do the heavy lifting, few songs worth returning to, and singles that feel more imposed than inspired. The tour and streams reaffirm that Drake’s commercial appeal is unshakable, but they also highlight a loss of the critical and artistic merit he once commanded. Quantity has trumped quality, and in doing so, Drake has illustrated exactly how he benefits UMG—a steady churn of releases, always consumed, always profitable. Drake remains a well-oiled commercial machine, prioritizing revenue and visibility over innovation.

Episode 3 of Iceman feels emblematic of that tension, as has the last two episodes. The hour-long streams fail to generate excitement, and the symbolism — cryptic jabs at Kendrick, references to UMG, nods to ongoing legal drama — lands as derivative. Outside of “What Did I Miss?,” a track that functions as the album’s thesis with Drake essentially asking, “LOOK WHAT I’VE DONE FOR YOU ALL. WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME?!” the episode series offers few memorable moments musically. “Which One,” featuring Central Cee, sounds like a watered-down version of “Red Blue Green” and his collaborations with Yeat seem motivated more by trend-chasing than genuine chemistry. "Dog House," featuring Yeat and Julie Wolf, is an attempt to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle effect of “IDGAF,” yet it lands flat. The whole rager thing doesn’t really feel captivating when you’re a billionaire rapping about Cialis.

Where the previews still impress lies in production. Drake’s ear remains impeccable, whether sampling Lebanese singer Fairuz or experimenting with jerk-inspired rhythms. Snippets of tracks tentatively titled “That’s Just How I Feel” showcase smooth introspective rap, tension, and ear-catching synths, only to shift abruptly into banger mode that feels perfunctory—an “ok, we get it” moment rather than inspired innovation. Other visuals, mostly Drake driving around Italy at night, are far less interesting than they likely imagined, serving as reminders that star power alone cannot carry content.

What emerges is a pattern: Drake is recycling ideas, seeing what sticks, and trying to reconcile his own identity amidst a creative and personal landscape that feels increasingly stagnant. Iceman so far, like For All The Dogs, delivers a surfeit of music without much depth, dwelling on surface-level observations of his life, the women around him, and perceived betrayals by the industry. Even moments of self-reflection—admitting he “f*cked up last summer”—suggest awareness of missteps, yet his attempts at reconciliation feel tentative. Interviews, like the one with Bobbi Althoff, who lacks cultural context, do little to clarify or enrich these statements, leaving the audience with symbolism—Pinocchio imagery, subtle messaging about lawsuits—that never fully lands.