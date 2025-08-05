Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Makes Disappointing Billboard Hot 100 Debut

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last month, Drake teamed up with Central Cee to drop off their new track, "Which One." The duo first teased the collab during the Toronto rapper's triple-headlining appearance at Wireless Festival in London a few weeks back. It was initially expected to drop on July 18, but after some delays, it finally arrived late on July 25.

They performed the song live for the first time that very same day in Manchester. It was expected to debut at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, however, Kurrco reports that it's officially debuted at No. 23.

While this is certainly no lousy feat, the song debuted far lower on the chart than Drake's previous single "What Did I Miss?," which dropped earlier in the month and debuted at No. 2.

In it, he reflects on his explosive battle with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him. "Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he raps. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?"

Read More: Conductor Williams Confirms He's Got More Drake Collabs To Drop

Drake ICEMAN

"Which One" is the second single Drake has released from his upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN. While the project doesn't have an official release date yet, it's expected to drop sometime this year. He teased it during his show in Birmingham in July, leaving his supporters eager to hear the full LP. "You know I'm working on my album ICEMAN, we got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it," he said at the time.

Drake said something similar in February during a performance in Australia, setting the tone for what's to come.

"And you know eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself, is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all," he shared. "When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear." 

Read More: DJ Akademiks Unpacks Rumor That Drake's "Iceman" Is His Last Album Under UMG

