Drake Says There Will Be "A Lot To Talk About" On "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath 597 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake had a similar message for his Australian fans this year which is where he first revealed that he had another solo tape in the works.

Despite the current temperature being what it is, Drake still has people eager to hear what he's got coming next. He's had the internet talking about ICEMAN, his next solo endeavor and first since 2023's For All The Dogs. It all started over some social media posts a couple of months ago.

Fans noticed a trend with the imagery, seeing how they all had something to do with "ice." One particular collage had a George Gervin jersey, an NBA legend whose nickname was "The Iceman." Other pictures included a Bob Ross painting of a snowy cabin as well as some iced out luxury watches.

Then, in late June, Drake confirmed the ICEMAN title with another Instagram post. This one showed a picture of "Iceman 2025" and "Snow Owl Ranch" etched into some wood.

Just a few days later, on July 4, Drizzy announced his ICEMAN livestream that went live on YouTube. There, he previewed some upcoming tracks and played the eventual lead single, "What Did I Miss?" in full.

Since Independence Day weekend, The Boy has taken a brief break from teasing the record. It makes sense considering he's touring right now and just wrapped three nights at the Wireless Festival. However, he was right back at it, riling fans up in Birmingham, England last night.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip-Hop Power

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast, Drake paused the show to remind the concertgoers on what he's been working on. But he had a bit more to tease. "You know I'm working on my album ICEMAN, we got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it." He didn't go any further than that, but it does fall in line with what he said in Australia this February.

"And you know eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself, is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear." 

Drake has yet to give us a proper release date, so all we have right now are these little crumbs and "What Did I Miss?" The track has been doing well on its own since it his DSPs July 5 and debuting at number two on the Hot 100.

On the song, The OVO boss talks about quite a bit, especially in relation to those that have switched up on him to support Kendrick Lamar during last year's beef.

Read More: How Kobe’s Black Mamba Legacy Lives On

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Fires Subliminal Shot At Alex Warren For Blocking "What Did I Miss?" From Going No. 1 3.5K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Confirms That "Iceman" Is Dropping This Year 10.8K
Drake New Album ICEMAN Coming Soon Hip Hop News Music Drake Promises His New Album "ICEMAN" Is "Coming Soon" After Fiery Disses 11.8K
Comments 0