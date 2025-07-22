Drake Says There Will Be "A Lot To Talk About" On "ICEMAN"

Despite the current temperature being what it is, Drake still has people eager to hear what he's got coming next. He's had the internet talking about ICEMAN, his next solo endeavor and first since 2023's For All The Dogs. It all started over some social media posts a couple of months ago.

Fans noticed a trend with the imagery, seeing how they all had something to do with "ice." One particular collage had a George Gervin jersey, an NBA legend whose nickname was "The Iceman." Other pictures included a Bob Ross painting of a snowy cabin as well as some iced out luxury watches.

Then, in late June, Drake confirmed the ICEMAN title with another Instagram post. This one showed a picture of "Iceman 2025" and "Snow Owl Ranch" etched into some wood.

Just a few days later, on July 4, Drizzy announced his ICEMAN livestream that went live on YouTube. There, he previewed some upcoming tracks and played the eventual lead single, "What Did I Miss?" in full.

Since Independence Day weekend, The Boy has taken a brief break from teasing the record. It makes sense considering he's touring right now and just wrapped three nights at the Wireless Festival. However, he was right back at it, riling fans up in Birmingham, England last night.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast, Drake paused the show to remind the concertgoers on what he's been working on. But he had a bit more to tease. "You know I'm working on my album ICEMAN, we got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it." He didn't go any further than that, but it does fall in line with what he said in Australia this February.

"And you know eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself, is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Drake has yet to give us a proper release date, so all we have right now are these little crumbs and "What Did I Miss?" The track has been doing well on its own since it his DSPs July 5 and debuting at number two on the Hot 100.