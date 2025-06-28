Drake Confirms That "Iceman" Is Dropping This Year

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A title that was once speculated by fans is now becoming reality as Drake has just said that "Iceman" is coming in 2025.

The back half of 2025 is becoming more stacked by the day as Drake's next album is coming before year's end. We can now add him to a list that includes names like the Clipse, JID, Travis Scott & JACKBOYS, Young Thug, and more. The Boy confirmed this major update via an Instagram post, according to NFR Podcast.

Presumably, it was an Instagram Story post because it has since been deleted. However, in the screenshot it shows the release year and title for Drake's next solo LP. "Iceman 2025" is carved into some wood and underneath that also reads, "Snow Owl Ranch."

Potentially, it sounds like he could be recording it in some sort of secluded winter cabin in the woods. That's at least what we are envisioning given the title as some previous teasers. Remember, the Iceman title was speculated to be next in his discography thanks to another IG post.

In late May, Drake shared a carousel of random but similar images that all related to being cold. There was iced-out jewelry, a George Gervin jersey (nickname was the Iceman), and a painting of a cozy cabin nestled in the taiga.

Drake New Album

That post was captioned "I C E M A N" as well, so in the end, the fans were right all along. Of course, we unfortunately don't have any other updates to share at the moment. No single, concrete date, or anything else like that hasn't been announced.

We have been left to theorize up until this point and we may be doing that for the next month or two. Mal of New Rory & MAL was feeding into the hype by alleging that a "bomb" will be on the record. "Iceman got a BOMB. [three money bag emojis]," he said on X. Of course, this could mean that a potential round two of the Kendrick Lamar beef could be coming.

But with the defamation lawsuit against UMG and the battle already one-year-old, it's a little difficult to see that as a real possibility. However, at the same time, we just really don't know yet. Time will inevitably prove people right or wrong in this instance.

