Kendrick Lamar Deals Another Blow To Drake As Toronto Fans Beg For A "Not Like Us" Encore

BY Alexander Cole 1038 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA were in Toronto last night for the "Grand National Tour," and as you can imagine, "Not Like Us" was part of the show.

It's been over a year since Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in what was the biggest rap battle since Jay-Z vs. Nas. Overall, Kendrick came out as the winner. "Not Like Us" was a smash hit, and his ensuing Grammy wins solidified his place amongst the greats.

As for Drake, he has tried to strike gold with albums like $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. Although songs like "Nokia" have been massive successes in their own right, he has yet to recapture his pre-beef magic. Instead, fans have zeroed in on his UMG lawsuit, which could jeopardize the future of rap beef in general.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar and SZA were in Toronto last night for the first Canadian stop of their "Grand National Tour." Prior to the show, ticket sales were spiking, making the city one of their highest-grossing stops so far.

As you can imagine, Kendrick and SZA put on quite the show. At the end, Lamar played "Not Like Us," and as you can see from the video clips below, the fans were chanting every single word. In fact, the fans demanded an encore when the show was over. While Toronto is Drake's territory, it's clear that Kendrick made his mark last night.

Kendrick Lamar Toronto

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be performing in Toronto again on Friday night. Ultimately, all of this is much to the chagrin of Drake, who would probably rather forget this beef ever happened. However, with Lamar in Toronto, all of those negative feelings are being brought up again.

Last night, Drizzy had an opportunity to steal Kendrick's shine. He was supposed to stream with Kai Cenat, however, it ultimately got postponed. Instead, all eyes were on Kendrick, and he clearly did not disappoint.

After the show, fans went to New Ho King, where they sang and danced to Kendrick's diss record. Yet another blow to Drake.

After a monumental show on Thursday night, one has to wonder how Kendrick and SZA will out do themselves next.

