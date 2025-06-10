Mal Claims Drake's New Album "Iceman" Has A "Bomb" On It

Mal Drake New Album Iceman Bomb Hip Hop News
Nov 29, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist Drake at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Warriors 131-128 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The last time Mal and others spoke on Drake-related "bombs" was during the Kendrick Lamar battle. Are we actually getting a round two?

While Drake hasn't announce a release date for his new solo album Iceman, the hype for it began a long, long time ago. Ever since the Kendrick Lamar battle, fans have been particularly curious as to how the 6ix God will return in a solo capacity. According to Mal, he has more big moments to give.

As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the commentator and media personality gave fans a hint about Drizzy's next tracklist on the social media platform. "Iceman got a BOMB. [three money bag emojis]," he tweeted.

Of course, the question now is the following: What in the world could this "bomb" be? It evokes the "red button" discourse that preluded "Family Matters" and "meet the grahams," and this similarity led many to interpret Mal's words through the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef lens. However, there's really no specific indicator that suggests this is the case.

There are plenty of other "bombs" which he could be referring to here that have nothing to do with the Compton lyricist or the fallout of their feud. But then again, we have to wait until Iceman actually comes out to see if that's true.

Is Drake On Tha Carter VI?

Elsewhere, the hype for new music from The Boy is at a particular high right now. That's because many fans expressed strong disappointment with Drake's absence from Tha Carter VI, the latest album from his mentor Lil Wayne. Previous reports suggested that Nicki Minaj would also provide some Young Money energy on the final tracklist, but this didn't pan out.

Regardless, Drake's next solo album Iceman will surely satisfy. Plenty of close collaborators and colleagues recently spoke on its quality, his work ethic, and predictions around its direction. It looks like some insiders have already heard a lot of material, whereas others are still engaging with predictive discussion.

Either way, we cannot remember the last time that a hip-hop album had this much baggage and division behind it. All we can hope for is that the music speaks for itself above all else. With a hitmaker and songwriter as captivating as Aubrey Graham can be, we're ready to bet that our hopes will be fulfilled.

