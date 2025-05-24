Drake could go four years without dropping anything and probably still be on top commercially. But that's not what fans want, and fortunately for them, that's not what they're going to get.

Drizzy fans everywhere cannot wait for his next solo album, whose rumored title is ICEMAN. This is thanks to a lot of previous social media activity and teases, the most recent of which is a photo dump he dropped on Instagram on Friday (May 23).

It features various pictures of the 6ix God, such as him wearing a J Dilla tribute shirt and sitting in his luxury car with a white hoodie. It also (very appropriately) features various icy chains and watches, a snowy landscape painting, a signed George Gervin jersey (whose nickname is "The Iceman"), and what seems to be an aerial shot of The Embassy, his mansion.

That last picture might be a nod to "Not Like Us," which is ironic but fitting given his defamation lawsuit against UMG. Or maybe it's impossible not to think of that cover art when seeing The Boy's home.

New Album By Drake

Nevertheless, with "I C E M A N" as the caption, fans hope this Instagram post means the album is coming soon. At the end of the day, though, there is no release date in sight at press time. So die-hards are hoping for a full rollout soon, whereas others are more than happy to wait as long as necessary for greatness.

Also, Drake's music video endeavors and new projects have also kept him very busy these days, even though his work ethic is absurd. He and Kai Cenat have their "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" challenge to oversee, which should be a very special thing to witness.

There is also other new Drake music on the horizon from more places. For example, Gordo teased a whole EP's worth of collaborations coming soon, although there's nothing confirmed about this either.