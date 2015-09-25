Detroit-raised J Dilla is one of the most influential producers in hip-hop history. From a very young age, Dilla grew a strong love for music. He formed a rap group in high school with two of his friends and would spend hours alone in his basement perfecting his beat-making craft. His hard work really paid off, as he is one of the most respected producers in the game. He has worked with many big artists including Common, Questlove, Black Milk, Mos Def, Jay Electronica, J Rocc, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, Nas, Joey Bada$$, Kanye West, and many, many more.



In 2006, J Dilla died of a heart attack in his Los Angeles home. He had been suffering from a rare blood disease and possibly lupus for several years. He is survived by his two daughters, his mother and his massive legacy.

