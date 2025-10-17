Drake Flexes $1 Million Barbie Watch While Asking For His "Staci Doll"

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake just added another Rolex to the collection amid the fallout from his UMG lawsuit's dismissal, which he's not breaking a sweat over.

Drake is infamous at this point for his luxurious photo dumps and occasionally shady captions on Instagram, which sometimes are just more comically ironic than anything. Most recently, he showed off a new pink-hued gold Rolex watch, with a value of about $1 million according to The Shade Room on the social media platform.

"Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll," the ICEMAN MC captioned the post. For those unaware, Staci Doll is a popular model from Toronto – and depending on what Barbie canon you look at, Stacie Roberts is one of Barbie's little sisters.

Drake also referenced his haters in this recent Instagram post, showing off a shirt with a message all too obvious in the Kendrick Lamar battle's aftermath. "Hating Drake doesn't make you deep," the shirt reads in one of the slides. That may be true, but especially after the UMG defamation lawsuit's dismissal, folks won't stop the hate train.

"Dog House" Drake

Nevertheless, we know that he has bigger things to worry about these days. Namely, fans are still waiting on the new album ICEMAN, and they hope that October will yield its long-awaited release.

Still, we don't have a solid timeline for this drop, and it's been a few months since the last ICEMAN stream and its Yeat and Julia Wolf-assisted single "Dog House." We will just have to wait and see what the 6ix God cooks up, and whether or not this UMG legal battle will play a significant lyrical role.

Nevertheless, Drake's critics over this lawsuit don't trust his efforts to appeal Judge Jeannette Vargas' decision. What they might put stock in, though, is his comeback in the public eye if ICEMAN is a big hit. After all, that could put you out of pretty much any rut these days in the Internet's discourse.

As more Drake ICEMAN snippets surface, we will see just how fiery this LP will be. In any case, he will probably continue to flex his success and his luxuries, cheekily addressing his fans and detractors alike. No matter what, The Boy will find his happy ending.

