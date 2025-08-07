Drake Says He's Tired From Making "Too Many Bangers" For New Album "Iceman"

Drake's latest Instagram photo dump rounds up some of the hype on his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U" tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake still hasn't announced a release date or timeline for his new album Iceman, but fans know that it's right around the corner. Plus, with every new social media post and online statement, die-hards have more and more hints to compile and build hype with.

The latest example of this comes via his Instagram, on which his latest photo dump suggests he's still putting the finishing touches on this new record. "Tired…too many bangers," Drizzy captioned his post. It's a very funny dump, actually: a fan-cam edit, funny TikTok captions, and a cameo appearance from Erling Haaland (where the "bangers" quote seems to come from).

Maybe that caption has nothing to do with Drake's anticipated Iceman release, but still, bangers are all that fans want on this upcoming LP. Whether those are aggressive rap cuts, hardcore lyrical gems, or party anthems, it seems like we'll get all of those on this full-length. At least, from what the singles so far indicate in "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" featuring Central Cee.

Also, this led some fans to theorize whether or not Iceman is already done or if there's still some work on the plate. It seems unlikely that this is a last-minute effort.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

However, the more likely interpretation is that "too many bangers" refers to Drake's current tour taking $ome $exy $ongs 4 U alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR to the United Kingdom and Europe. The setlist is absolutely stacked, and this photo dump also covers much of that trek's hype.

But in other areas, the 6ix God still faces a lot of adversity and controversy. The big narrative to talk about is the "Not Like Us" defamation lawsuit against UMG, perhaps the biggest consequence of note from the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Drake's recent motion in this case got approval, which was to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah for his purported knowledge concerning UMG and The Boy's accusations. We'll see how that legal battle ensues.

In the meantime, though, we're sure the Toronto superstar will cover his tracks with Iceman and continue to boast one of the biggest careers in music right now. All fans have to do is patiently wait.

