Drake Proclaims "It's Still Personal" In Post Flexing His Years Of Success

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Its Still Personal Post Flex Years Success Hip Hop News
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Whether this is an "ICEMAN" tease, a message to his haters, or just another random photo dump, Drake had something to get off his chest.

As one of the biggest songwriters ever according to Billboard's Hot 100 number one placements, it's no surprise that Drake has a knack for writing cheeky IG captions. They always lead to either jokes, new music speculation, diss reaches, and more often than not, all three at once. That's exactly what he did with his latest photo dump on Instagram, writing "It's still personal..." as its caption.

The post included the JMSN track "Love Me." It's the subject of a popular TikTok trend that parodies how the OVO mogul monologues openings to some of his tracks.

As for some of what the 6ix God included: a selfie, a screenshot from the "HYFR" music video alongside Lil Wayne, a pic of his good friend Sexyy Red, and a graphic from HipHopNumbers. It showed all of his albums, his number of features year by year, and his many tours as proof of his "incredibly hard" work, per the page. It's one heck of a resumé... But what does it all mean?

Maybe Drake's message is still in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle and all the narratives attached to it. After all, we don't expect ICEMAN to be anything less than "personal" in this regard. Speaking of which, maybe these pics are teases towards this upcoming studio album. Elsewhere, it could just be a random photo dump with a more random caption.

Still, this HipHopNumbers repost shows his pride in his work. Perhaps it's that pride that makes the Toronto superstar take such issue with the haters that would rather tear his work down. Nevertheless, this is entirely speculative. It just goes to show how fans are looking for ICEMAN clues wherever they can before the year is over.

Drake Discography

This post highlights not just the classic projects in Drizzy's discography like Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and If You're Reading This It's Too Late, but also his early mixtapes. Namely, it's nice to see So Far Gone accompanied by its predecessors: Room For Improvement and Comeback Season.

Elsewhere, Drake's still fighting for his UMG lawsuit appeal and is also going through some big and eyebrow-raising behind-the-scenes shifts. We'll see what's about to happen next...

