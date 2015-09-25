Multi-talented Christian Bershaj has had a prolific career, filled with name changes and label changes. He got his start as a child, learning guitar and working on Pro Tools, developing his song-writing expertise. His first album, Love Arcade, was released under Atlantic Records when he was 18. He and his band, Love Arcade, broke up after a few years; he went on to sign with Universal Motown as Christian TV. He eventually decided to start his own label, White Room Records, and changed his name to his current moniker, JMSN, under which he's found his most successful sound to date, and truly entered into his own as an artist and as a producer.