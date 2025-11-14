Drake Finally Confronts Rumor He Got Peed On By TI’s Friend

Drake Rumor TI Friend Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake (left) performs with Sean Combs aka Diddy during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For years, it's been rumored that Drake was unintentionally peed on by TI's friend at a private screening of "Takers."

Rumors that one of T.I.'s friends accidentally peed on Drake during a private Takers screening in 2010 have been floating around for years now. According to him, however, that doesn't mean there's any truth to them. Recently, the Toronto rapper took to Instagram to set the record straight, claiming that the story was simply made up because the people telling it have nothing better to talk about.

"Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don't have sh*t to say to get their interviews watched [laughing emoji]," he wrote, as captured by Live Bitez.

Drake might insist that the infamous tale is fake, but T.I. has alleged otherwise on multiple occasions. He even rapped about it on a song from his 2020 album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta).

"While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home," he spit. "So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, shit / F*ck it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

Drake & Meek Mill Beef
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.I. also discussed the alleged incident during a 2020 interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music. “I didn’t want it to be weaponized against anybody. I was pissed off at my partner when it happened," he explained at the time. "The wildest sh*t I’ve ever seen before in my f*cking life. You know what I’m saying? But that sh*t, I ain’t had no malicious intent.”

“I just don’t see how it could ever be taken as a diss," T.I. added. "I don’t see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so.”

The rumors first began making headlines back in 2015 upon the release of Meek Mill's Drake diss track, "Wanna Know," which features a reference to the alleged incident.

