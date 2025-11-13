Drake Sports A New Look While Dropping Another Trademark IG Caption

BY Zachary Horvath 1327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake always knows how to stir up excitement on his social media, and this latest caption coupled with his new hairdo is doing the trick.

Drake is back with his infamous, bar-filled Instagram captions this week. However, it's not just that. He's also sporting an all-new hairdo in some photos that are seemingly from a recent studio session. Of course, this is driving excitement amid the preparation of ICEMAN, which is rumored to drop this year.

It's fitting that there's a shot of a massive screen that displays the construction of an audio file, which is hopefully a track for the album. The project doesn't have a confirmed timeline. All we have to go off of is Johnny Manziel, who claimed that it was going to arrive in late October or early November in August.

Now that we are about to be at the halfway point of the month it's clear that we may not get it at all this year.

But as for Drake's new do, some are calling his curly hair the "benny blanco" look. It's quite frankly a pretty accurate comparison if you look at the artists side-by-side. As for the caption, it's as cryptic as you would expect it to be. "To each their own…unless of course they lease and don’t own," it reads per Kurrco.

That's an interesting thing to post, especially at this current juncture.

Read More: Gracie Bon: Everything You Need To Know About The Model

Drake "What Did I Miss?" Lawsuit

If you didn't hear, AllHipHop came through with an exclusive report about The Boy getting hit with a federal copyright lawsuit this week.

It comes from renowned Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, a longtime contributor to National Geographic. One of his most acclaimed works is his "Amerigun" collection, which displays Americans displaying their massive collection of firearms in artful ways.

Galimberti accuses Drake of copying every aspect of his work in the "What Did I Miss?" visual. For about a minute-and-a-half of the four-minute-long video, Drake recreates one of Galimberti's "Amerigun" portraits of man laying out his guns by a pool.

Whether or not The Boy did so intentionally remains to be seen in federal court. Galimberti is suing the artist, OVO Sound, Republic Records, Universal Music Group, and other unnamed defendants. He's seeking damages, profits, and an injunction stopping further distribution of the video. 

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Drake OVO x Jordan Sneakers Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards Music Drake Faces Copyright Lawsuit From Italian Photographer Over "What Did I Miss?" Visual 1.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1.5K
Image via Finish Line Sneakers Air Jordan 12 "Dark Grey" Coming Soon: Official Images 6.4K
Comments 0