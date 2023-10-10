Drake’s New Hair Clips Copy ASAP Rocky’s, According To Fans

Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, has caused tons of divide in the hip-hop community. That is no secret at all. Some are lauding the album, while others are saying it is mid at best. Others, like Joe Budden, for example, are sick of Drake rapping for the kids. This has caused tons of back-and-forth interactions between him and Drizzy. Now, other celebrities in music circles are giving their opinions on the beef. It has become a revolving door of new subplots, which look to not be ending anytime soon.

However, this should come as no surprise. Any time Drake does something, it gets picked apart and critiqued down to the finest detail. Charlamagne Tha God even feels that it is getting a little out of hand to some degree. Now, fans are starting to call out the Canadian rapper for "copying" A$AP Rocky's new hairstyle.

Drake Is Catching A Lot Of Heat Right Now

In a recent XXL piece, they found a series of tweets saying how he is stealing Rocky's hair. Drake first showed off this look during the "8am in Charlotte" music video. The NY rapper has been wearing pearl clips for a few months now, and fans are starting to believe The Boy is mooching off his new do. One fan tweets, "Lmao is Drake growing his hair and wearing clips because of ASAP Rocky?" Another says, "Why is Drake copying everything asap Rocky doing with his hair ?"

