Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In On Drake’s Feud With Joe Budden

Charlamagne Tha God says that fans hold Drake to a higher standard than other artists and compared him to LeBron James. The radio host spoke about the expectations for Drake's new album, For All The Dogs, while discussing his feud with Joe Budden on Monday morning.

"I was watching some of the criticism of Drake's album this weekend," Charlamange began. "I don't know if it's the fairest, but he is held to a different standard because of the high levels-- I mean, the reality of the high levels of criticism that he gets is it comes with the territory of the rare air that he's in. It feels very reminiscent of LeBron critique. Like, I think folks want Drake to be JAY-Z just like they want Bron to be Jordan and we'll never truly appreciate either one of them if we keep comparing them to those individuals. So, it's the ultimate compliment to be mentioned and compared to those icons but it's an impossible hurdle to overcome."

The feud between Drake and Budden began while Budden was sharing his negative feelings on For All The Dogs, last week. “He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n—a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden complained. “You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f— away from some of these younger n—as. And stop f—ing these 25-year-olds.” Check out Charlamagne's comments on the feud below.

Charlamagne Addresses Drake & Joe Budden Feud

Drake ended up firing back at Budden with a scathing response on Instagram. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills," he wrote. "For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…” Be on the lookout for further updates on their beef on HotNewHipHop.

