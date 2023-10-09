Drake Seemingly Shades Joe Budden: “Rushed Conclusions On Best Buy Podcast Mics”

Drake seemed to call out Joe Budden in a post on Instagram, Sunday night, following recent criticism from the podcast host. While sharing pictures from his It's All A Blur tour, Drake noted that he's appreciative of the life he has and that he isn't somewhere podcasting.

"I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics," Drake wrote. The remark mirrors Drake's previous criticism of Budden, during which he labeled him a failed rapper.

Read More: Drake Eviscerates Joe Budden In Scathing Response To “For All The Dogs” Criticism

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As for what made Drake so mad, Budden discussed his negative response to For All The Dogs on an episode of his podcast. “He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n—a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said. “You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f— away from some of these younger n—as. And stop f—ing these 25-year-olds.”

Drake Takes A Shot At Joe Budden

Afterward, Drake unleashed on him in a scathing Instagram rant. “@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake began his message. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…” He added: "You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…” Check out Drake's latest jab above and be on the lookout for further updates on For All The Dogs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Budden On Drake’s “For All The Dogs”: “He Rapping For The Children”

[Via]