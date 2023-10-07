Drake Eviscerates Joe Budden In Scathing Response To “For All The Dogs” Criticism

Drake finally dropped his coveted new project For All The Dogs yesterday, and Joe Budden was quick to share his thoughts on his podcast. Budden weighed in on the album, making it clear that he wasn't exactly impressed. He advised Drake to start hanging out with people his "own age" instead of young internet personalities like Kai Cenat, claiming that he's now "rapping for the children." Budden didn't completely discredit the Canadian hitmaker, however, noting that he's still "the golden child" and is likely to find success no matter what. While some thought the criticism was fair, others didn't take to it kindly, including Drake.

Recently, Drizzy took to social media to clap back, and he went in. He claimed that Budden is nothing but a "quitter" who now has to comment on other people's work in order to pay his bills. The lengthy rant didn't stop there, however. Drake also claimed that Budden is simply "projecting his own self hate" onto other people, and is jealous of his success.

Drake Roasts Joe Budden In Response To Album Review

Budden then responded to his comment with a simple message, claiming that Drake's still got some maturing to do. "You'll grow up sooner or later," he wrote, adding "Father time is undefeated." Clearly, Drake took things pretty far with his response, and Budden appears to be sticking to his guns for now.

With that being said, this certainly has the potential to develop further, and it's likely that Joe Budden could provide a more detailed response to his rant sometime in the near future. What do you think of Drake's response to Joe Budden's For All The Dogs review? Do you think it was justified, or was Joe Budden's criticism fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Joe Budden.

