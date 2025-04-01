Travis Scott Receives Ominous Cody Rhodes Threat Following WWE Fight

BY Elias Andrews 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fanatics Super Bowl Party
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Travis Scott attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)
Travis Scott generated controversy when he caused injuries to WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and the latter wants payback.

Travis Scott did not hold back during WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The rapper got in the ring and did some trash talking before delivering a few nasty blows to a laid out Cody Rhodes. These blows caused damage. The WWE Superstar suffered a black eye and ruptured eardrum as a result of Scott's attack. This interaction garnered a lot of controversy, with many criticizing the rapper for going too hard. Rhodes may have healed, physically, but he hasn't forgotten. And he plans to get his revenge.

The WWE Elimination Chamber took place in March, but Cody Rhodes discussed the incident during a recent interview with Complex. He didn't criticize Travis Scott for being aggressive. He actually tipped his hat to the rapper for getting into the spirit of the sport. "That's wrestling," Rhodes asserted. But he doesn't plan on letting Scott get away Scott free. "I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we'll call a receipt," Rhodes announced. The WWE Superstar said that he was actually surprised by the damage Scott caused.

Read More: Travis Scott Brings "Circus Maximus" Tour Into 2025 With New International Dates

Travis Scott Cody Rhodes Slap

"I didn't realize there was a fan video circulating of him hitting me with the power of a thousand suns and the noise deafening," Rhodes told the outlet. "Then I had a Tommy Boy situation where the entire side of my face was black and blue and I kept saying, 'Oh no, I’m good. I’m good.'" Cody Rhodes is eager to see Travis Scott again, whether it be in ring or anywhere near a WWE event. "Beat me up," he explained. "I'm going to beat you up. If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE frey, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis."

The rapper is a lifelong WWE fan. He gushed about his involvement with the organization via Twitter on March 4. "Bro, this might be better than, low-key, performing," he asserted. ""It was like a whole ‘nother vibe. Yo, it was so [wild] because in the ring I was like, ‘We about to be straight bad guys.' And I was like, 'Oh, it’s about to hit.'" Based on the attention that the Scott and Cody Rhodes conflict has received, we feel like a rematch is inevitable.

Read More: Kanye West Claims He Was Removed From Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" For No Reason

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.2K
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Travis Scott Wrestle WWE Hip Hop News Wrestling Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Claims Travis Scott Wants To Wrestle In The WWE 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1281