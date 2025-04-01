Travis Scott Receives Ominous Cody Rhodes Threat Following WWE Fight

Travis Scott did not hold back during WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The rapper got in the ring and did some trash talking before delivering a few nasty blows to a laid out Cody Rhodes. These blows caused damage. The WWE Superstar suffered a black eye and ruptured eardrum as a result of Scott's attack. This interaction garnered a lot of controversy, with many criticizing the rapper for going too hard. Rhodes may have healed, physically, but he hasn't forgotten. And he plans to get his revenge.

The WWE Elimination Chamber took place in March, but Cody Rhodes discussed the incident during a recent interview with Complex. He didn't criticize Travis Scott for being aggressive. He actually tipped his hat to the rapper for getting into the spirit of the sport. "That's wrestling," Rhodes asserted. But he doesn't plan on letting Scott get away Scott free. "I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we'll call a receipt," Rhodes announced. The WWE Superstar said that he was actually surprised by the damage Scott caused.

Travis Scott Cody Rhodes Slap

"I didn't realize there was a fan video circulating of him hitting me with the power of a thousand suns and the noise deafening," Rhodes told the outlet. "Then I had a Tommy Boy situation where the entire side of my face was black and blue and I kept saying, 'Oh no, I’m good. I’m good.'" Cody Rhodes is eager to see Travis Scott again, whether it be in ring or anywhere near a WWE event. "Beat me up," he explained. "I'm going to beat you up. If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE frey, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis."