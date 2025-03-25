Travis Scott Brings "Circus Maximus" Tour Into 2025 With New International Dates

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Travis Scott has been completing side quest after side quest, but hos focus is coming back to music potentially this spring and in the fall.

Travis Scott has been a busy dude ever since dropping UTOPIA back in July of 2023. The Houston native has been doing a whole bunch of random side missions in particular. He's been becoming a special guest in the wrestling world, including the WWE. Moreover, his contributions to the sneaker game have been rolling in nonstop it seems. He also just hosted his latest installment of his Celebrity Softball Classic event just last month. Then, there's the music. In January, La Flame delivered "4X4," a single that did go number one. However, it had the steepest decline on the Hot 100 chart ever. But even with that happening, there's still a big support group for the track out there.

Now, Travis has just announced that he will be extending his Circus Maximus tour that has been in effect since October 2023. He revealed the new dates on his Instagram per Billboard and it's an all-international run. It's an abbreviated one too as there will only be five dates. It will kick off on October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FMB Stadium which has a gargantuan capacity of 94,000. If there is any rapper who can fill up all of those seats, it would be Travis Scott. Then, on the 18th he will be doing to Delhi, India and then to wrap up he will be heading to Seoul, South Korea on the 25th.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

That will take us into November where Scott will take a flight to Sanya, Hainan, China on the 1st. Finally, on the 8th, Tokyo will get presumably the last Circus Maximus date ever. If you want ticket information, click the link to his website here. We think it will be the end of the road for the UTOPIA era, though, because JACKBOYS 2 is on the way.

He's been teasing a new album for some time now and it seems that it's been this one all along. Of course, this will be a direct sequel to the 2019 fan favorite tape of the same name. A release date has yet to be announced, but there's some speculation it will arrive in April when he goes to perform at Coachella. In the meantime, though, scoop up those tickets if you plan on feeling the rage!

