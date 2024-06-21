Summer Smash 2024: 7 Most Memorable Performances Of The Weekend

Summer Smash 2024 was a weekend packed with impressive sets.

Summer Smash 2024 was an unforgettable weekend jam-packed with explosive performances and lively crowds. Fans got the opportunity to see some of the biggest acts in hip-hop right now and to be exposed to fresh up-and-coming artists. Needless to say, the festival made for some seriously unforgettable and even historic sets. Check out some of our favorites down below.

Chief Keef’s set needs little to no explanation. It was the first time he performed in his hometown of Chicago in over a decade, and as a result, there was a great deal of hype leading up to the show. Throughout the entire weekend, it felt as though one couldn’t make it 15 minutes without hearing a Chief Keef song, so the bar was certainly set high. The hitmaker managed to strike a solid balance of fresh material and old hits, keeping attendees of all generations more than entertained. His stage presence and energy were infectious, making it one of the most exciting and memorable sets of the fest. It also featured guest appearances from G Herbo, Chief Keef's eldest daughter, and more.

Flo Milli

It’s no secret that Flo Milli has found a great deal of success with her viral hits over the past couple of years, earning herself a fiercely loyal fanbase. Regardless, her set felt like one of the most intimate of the entire weekend. Early on, the femcee started to mingle with the crowd, taking photos, signing autographs, and more. Her fun and energetic stage presence was also unmatched, and she managed to seamlessly breeze through old and new material without losing any steam. As one of the few female artists on the lineup, she clearly had big shoes to fill. Fortunately, she did so without missing a beat.

Ken Carson

Ken Carson managed to rally a strong crowd at Summer Smash, and he definitely didn't disappoint. The Atlanta-born artist performed some of his biggest hits, sprinkled in a fair amount of new material, and did so with some serious energy. His memorable stage presence was only compounded by his audience's dedication, making for a fun and impressive set.

Bktherula

Bktherula's performance on day one of Summer Smash was nothing short of impressive. Her stage presence was explosive, and within minutes, she had the entire crowd wrapped around her finger. The Atlanta-born artist delivered banger after banger, putting both her rapping and singing skills on full display. Attendees certainly didn't fail to match her energy, making for one of the most fun sets of the weekend.

Lucki

Lucki took the stage on the final day of Summer Smash 2024, and was quickly greeted by a great deal of hometown love. His command of the crowd was a sight to be seen as he rolled through hit after hit. He opened with a couple of tracks from Flawless Like Me, and the moshing was immediate. As he moved through his discography, neither him or the crowd lost any steam. This made for one of the most lively shows of the weekend.

Cactus Jack

Cactus Jack headlined the first day of Summer Smash 2024 and set the tone for the entire weekend with their electric performance. SoFaygo kicked things off, followed by Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and finally Travis Scott. Having such an impressive lineup of artists grace the stage back-to-back made for an amped crowd, and each of them surely did their part to keep everyone engaged. Again, they managed to seamlessly weave in both old and new material throughout the set, and fittingly closed the show with a fireworks display.