Sean Kingston Prosecutors Seek 6.5-Year Sentence In Federal Fraud Case

BY Caroline Fisher
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 03: Sean Kingston performs live on stage during "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Earlier this year, Sean Kingston was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Earlier this year, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty of multiple fraud charges. Authorities allege that they took part in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme and victimized over 20 people. This week, Turner was officially sentenced to five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. In addition to her sentence, she's been ordered to pay restitution to the victims. The amount has not yet been determined.

"It was a hard-fought sentence, so we have mixed feelings on it," her attorney, Humberto Dominguez, said after the sentencing. "We won on some points and obviously lost on some points. All of which will be handled on appeal. So we have mixed feelings on it. Overall, the judge tried to do what was right and what was fair."

Turner previously asked Judge David S. Leibowitz to give her a light sentence, arguing that 30 months would be a reasonable punishment for her crimes. This was far less than the 63 to 78 months that sentencing guidelines recommended, and ultimately, she didn't get her way. Turner is also facing deportation back to Jamaica.

Sean Kingston Sentence
NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
Feb 27, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Sean Kingston performs during halftime between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. New York won 121-115. Tim Fuller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Kingston, he's currently on house arrest after posting bond, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on August 28. According to AllHipHop, he could now face up to six and a half years in prison for his role in the alleged fraud scheme.

Reportedly, prosecutors have asked the court to consider a broader scope of financial damage when deciding on his sentence, which is expected to be between 63 to 78 months.

Allegedly, the court's initial report “failed to account for all victims and the full monetary loss,” which could mean Kingston will face a longer prison sentence and increased restitution amounts. Prosecutors reportedly want him to repay $1.17 million.

