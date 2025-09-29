Sean Kingston & His Mother Must Pay Fraud Victim Almost $40K

Sean Kingston lays claim to some of millennials' favorite club hits from back in the day, but these days, he's facing a lot of legal trouble. This is due to his and his mother Janice Turner's convictions for a $1 million fraud scheme, which XXL reports will cause another dent in their bank accounts.

According to the publication, the court filed an amended judgement on Monday (September 22) in which Judge David S. Leibowitz ordered the mother and son to pay $38,500 to a victim in this case referred to as "B.C." Furthermore, this includes lump sum payments of $500 due immediately and 10 percent of Kingston's monthly gross earnings when he's out of jail until he completely pays off the balance.

For those unaware, he received a 42-month prison sentence, whereas Turner got five years. Prosecutors accused them of using the singer's status to defraud various individuals and entities out of various payments and luxury items, such as a 232-inch television according to company Ver Ver Ent.'s accusations.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," the company's attorney Dennis Card reportedly stated. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized, systematic fraud."

Sean Kingston Sentence

Feb 27, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Sean Kingston performs during halftime between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. New York won 121-115. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Not only that, but Sean Kingston's own lawyer went against him as this case developed. Both sides claimed that their relationship completely fell apart.

"I am writing to formally request that you cease speaking to the media or any other third parties regarding my case, as the information being shared is incorrect and potentially damaging," Kingston told the attorney. "I also want to remind you of the importance of maintaining attorney-client privilege... Furthermore, do not speak on my behalf to the prosecutor, judge or anyone else from this point forward."

Sean Kingston's inability to perform amid his 42-month prison sentence continues to impact his career, but we will see how all of this pans out for them with more time. For now, it's still very much an uphill battle in court.