Sean Kingston's Lawyer Demands To Be Released From His Case As Their Relationship Becomes "Adversarial"

BY Cole Blake
NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
Feb 27, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Sean Kingston in attendance during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. New York won 121-115. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were both found guilty in an alleged fraud scheme, earlier this year.

Sean Kingston's attorney, Robert A. Rosenblatt, is requesting that a judge let him sever ties with the singer. Both sides say the attorney-client relationship has fallen apart. The move comes in the wake of his federal fraud case, for which he was found guilty, earlier this year.

This marks the second time Rosenblatt has tried to abandon the case, as he was previously denied from doing so back in May 2025. At the time, Kingston reprimanded him for allegedly speaking with the media in a fiery email. “I am writing to formally request that you cease speaking to the media or any other third parties regarding my case, as the information being shared is incorrect and potentially damaging. I also want to remind you of the importance of maintaining attorney-client privilege…Furthermore, do not speak on my behalf to the prosecutor, judge or anyone else from this point forward,” Kingston wrote at the time

Rosenblatt has denied the accusation. “It is apparent from [Kingston’s] emails and texts that he does not want the undersigned to ‘talk judges or prosecutors’ on his behalf,” Rosenblatt wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “He did not oppose the withdrawal of counsel in the state case. Further, it is clear that irreconcilable differences have terminated the attorney-client relationship to the extent that it has become adversarial.”

Rosenblatt also says that Kingston has another lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, lined up to continue with the case in his absence. Kingston's sentencing hearing is set for later this month.

Read More: Sean Kingston Prosecutors Seek 6.5-Year Sentence In Federal Fraud Case

Sean Kingston's Arrest

Kingston was charged alongside his mother, Janice Turner. Both were found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors alleged that the two ran a scheme to defraud luxury vendors of high-priced items such as vehicles, jewelry, and more.

After his mother was found guilty, Kingston shared a wholesome picture of her on social media and wrote: "My only queen forever. Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end! [broken heart emojis]."

Read More: Sean Kingston’s Mother Seeks Light Prison Sentence In Fraud Case

