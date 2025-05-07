Well, Sean Kingston may be all out of options now as his request to perform has been denied. Making matters worse, per AllHipHop, is the fact that Judge David Leibowitz didn't give any sort of explanation for his decision. Instead, all that is being conveyed here is that the singer and songwriter is most likely going to prison.
As we reported yesterday, Sean Kingston and his attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, claimed that he's been dealing with severe financial distress. He hasn't been able to make any money due to his strict home detention stipulations. Speaking of which, they include GPS tracking and not being able to leave the Southern District of Florida.
The gig they tried to convince Judge Leibowitz of granting him was the June 20 date of Summerfest in Milwaukee. Bozanic tried to pitch the show as a festival/concert opportunity rather than a nightclub performance. The overall thinking was that the former would provide a heftier payday to contribute to the $1 million worth of stolen luxury items.
Sean Kingston Wire Fraud
In general, Bozanic presented it with a desprate tone saying, "Mr. Anderson has not been able to produce income since being placed on home detention since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district. Mr. Anderson is going through a difficult time as he is not able to work."
Kingston's attorney continued, "The appearance that Mr. Anderson is seeking permission to attend is not a club/bar appearance… it is more of a concert/festival setting." Moreover, they even offered tons of crucial details such as location and check ins with his probation officer.
Sadly, the "Beautiful Girls" artist instead will just have to wait until August 15, 2025. That is his scheduled sentencing date. He faces up to 20 years for each count. Speaking of those, Kingston was hit with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. His mother Janice was also involved in his scheme. It involved using his status to convince retailers to release luxury items before receiving payment.