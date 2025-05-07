Sean Kingston had a shot to make some money to pay off his debt, but the judge wasn't moved by him and his attorney's argument.

Sadly, the "Beautiful Girls" artist instead will just have to wait until August 15, 2025. That is his scheduled sentencing date. He faces up to 20 years for each count. Speaking of those, Kingston was hit with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. His mother Janice was also involved in his scheme. It involved using his status to convince retailers to release luxury items before receiving payment.

In general, Bozanic presented it with a desprate tone saying, "Mr. Anderson has not been able to produce income since being placed on home detention since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district. Mr. Anderson is going through a difficult time as he is not able to work."

Well, Sean Kingston may be all out of options now as his request to perform has been denied. Making matters worse, per AllHipHop, is the fact that Judge David Leibowitz didn't give any sort of explanation for his decision. Instead, all that is being conveyed here is that the singer and songwriter is most likely going to prison.

