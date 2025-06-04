Sean Kingston's Mom Gets Brutal Rejection Over Sentencing Request

Sean Kingston live
CANCUN, MEXICO - MARCH 13: Sean Kingston performs live at Mandala Beach for Spring Break on March 13, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)
Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were both convicted in an alleged fraud scheme, earlier this year.

Sean Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, wanted to be with her son on the day of her sentencing in the fraud case that landed them both behind bars, earlier this year. Unfortunately, U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz denied to move her sentencing to August 15 to align with the rapper, according to AllHipHop. Instead, she'll still find out her sentence on July 11.

Both Kingston and Turner were convicted for their roles in a scheme to obtain high-end items using fake wire transfers and forged documents back in March. Authorities accused them using of Kingston’s celebrity status to convince vendors they had more money than they actually did, which allowed them to buy items without an upfront payment. The two face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Why Is Sean Kingston In Jail?

The drama for Sean Kingston began with a lawsuit, last year, when a man by the name of Ariel Mateos accused him of allegedly not paying for luxury items. Afterward, authorities raided one of his properties in Florida. At the scene, Mateos' lawyer, Dennis Carr, detailed his client's claims. "He's got basically a script," Carr alleged at the time. "He says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here. This is a rental house. He doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and he simply never pays."

Several other several alleged victims ended up coming forward during his trial. Following the guilty verdict, Sean Kingston shared a heartfelt message for his mother on social media. "My only queen forever," he captioned a photo of her. "Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end! [broken heart emojis]."

