Sean Kingston Shares Heartfelt Message After He And His Mother Are Found Guilty Of Fraud

Yesterday (March 28), Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty on all counts in their federal wire fraud case. According to NBC News, the jury came to their decision after just over three hours of deliberation. They were accused of defrauding car dealerships, a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, and more. They're scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Kingston will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring until then. Turner will be in federal custody. Following the verdicts, Kingston took to social media to share a heartfelt message to his mother. "My only queen forever," he captioned a photo of the 61-year-old. "Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end! [broken heart emojis]." Earlier this week, Turner admitted to falsifying money transfers in order to protect her son, per ABC Local 10 WPLG. Judge David S. Leibowitz said her testimony “makes it impossible to believe she wouldn’t do anything for her son.”

Sean Kingston's Legal Trouble

Kingston and his mother hugged as they left the courtroom and Kingston thanked the judge. The two of them were arrested in May of last year following a raid of the performer's Florida home. In July, a Grand Jury indicted them on multiple federal charges. Each of them faced one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges in July of 2024 and asked for a jury trial.