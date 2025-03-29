Sean Kingston Shares Heartfelt Message After He And His Mother Are Found Guilty Of Fraud

BY Caroline Fisher 218 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean Kingston Found Guilty Fraud Hip Hop News
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Sean Kingston will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring until he's sentenced in July, while his mother will be in federal custody.

Yesterday (March 28), Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty on all counts in their federal wire fraud case. According to NBC News, the jury came to their decision after just over three hours of deliberation. They were accused of defrauding car dealerships, a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, and more. They're scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Kingston will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring until then. Turner will be in federal custody. Following the verdicts, Kingston took to social media to share a heartfelt message to his mother. "My only queen forever," he captioned a photo of the 61-year-old. "Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end! [broken heart emojis]." Earlier this week, Turner admitted to falsifying money transfers in order to protect her son, per ABC Local 10 WPLG. Judge David S. Leibowitz said her testimony “makes it impossible to believe she wouldn’t do anything for her son.”

Read More: Sean Kingston's Mother Admits To Falsifying Money Transfers To Protect Him Amid Fraud Trial

Sean Kingston's Legal Trouble

Kingston and his mother hugged as they left the courtroom and Kingston thanked the judge. The two of them were arrested in May of last year following a raid of the performer's Florida home. In July, a Grand Jury indicted them on multiple federal charges. Each of them faced one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges in July of 2024 and asked for a jury trial.

It looks like this isn't the only legal issue Kingston is dealing with these days, however. Last June, he was sued by the luxury jeweler Dream Watch. According to the company, he contacted them to express interest in two watches, a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre. He allegedly agreed to pay for both, adding up to roughly $912K, but ultimately ghosted them. That September, he was ordered to pay a $916K default judgment after allegedly ignoring the lawsuit.

Read More: Sean Kingston & His Mother Grasp The Bible While Hearing Witness Testimony In Their Fraud Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion Music Sean Kingston Owes Luxury Jeweler $916K After Ignoring Watch Lawsuit 1010
Sean Kingston Mother Falsifying Money Transfers Fraud Trial Hip Hop News Music Sean Kingston's Mother Admits To Falsifying Money Transfers To Protect Him Amid Fraud Trial 1170
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted On Multiple Federal Fraud Charges 1.7K
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue &amp; Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL Music Sean Kingston Sprints Out Of Court After Pleading Not Guilty To Fraud: Watch 3.2K