Sean Kingston Owes Luxury Jeweler $916K After Ignoring Watch Lawsuit

Sean Kingston has to pay up.

Sean Kingston has found himself at the center of various legal issues as of late. Recently, one more was even added to his list. According to Baller Alert, the performer was sued by the luxury jeweler Dream Watch back in June. The company claims that he contacted them to express interest in two watches, a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre.

Allegedly, he agreed to pay for them both at the time, which added up to roughly $912K. The company even sent a rep from Malaysia to Kingston's LA home that year to inspect the watches. Allegedly, he promised to wire the payment right away. Unfortunately, however, Dream Watch accuses him of failing to follow through with his end of the deal and eventually ghosting them.

Read More: Sean Kingston Seeks Jury Trial In Fraud Case Alongside His Mother

Sean Kingston Accused Of Failing To Pay For Luxury Watches

They allege that Kingston proceeded to make various excuses, even promising that his mother would send the money, but ultimately they were left with nothing. Initially, the company asked for $1,054,107 in damages. Last week, the artist was ordered to pay a $916K default judgment, because he reportedly ignored the lawsuit altogether. The news arrives shortly after Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were arrested for alleged fraud. This followed a raid of his Florida home, and he was later released on a $100K bond. They pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges earlier this month, and are seeking a jury trial.