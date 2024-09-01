Sean Kingston Owes Luxury Jeweler $916K After Ignoring Watch Lawsuit

TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Sean Kingston has to pay up.

Sean Kingston has found himself at the center of various legal issues as of late. Recently, one more was even added to his list. According to Baller Alert, the performer was sued by the luxury jeweler Dream Watch back in June. The company claims that he contacted them to express interest in two watches, a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre.

Allegedly, he agreed to pay for them both at the time, which added up to roughly $912K. The company even sent a rep from Malaysia to Kingston's LA home that year to inspect the watches. Allegedly, he promised to wire the payment right away. Unfortunately, however, Dream Watch accuses him of failing to follow through with his end of the deal and eventually ghosting them.

Sean Kingston Accused Of Failing To Pay For Luxury Watches

They allege that Kingston proceeded to make various excuses, even promising that his mother would send the money, but ultimately they were left with nothing. Initially, the company asked for $1,054,107 in damages. Last week, the artist was ordered to pay a $916K default judgment, because he reportedly ignored the lawsuit altogether. The news arrives shortly after Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were arrested for alleged fraud. This followed a raid of his Florida home, and he was later released on a $100K bond. They pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges earlier this month, and are seeking a jury trial.

The duo is accused of having “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods.” What do you think of Sean Kingston getting hit with a huge judgment for ignoring a lawsuit from a luxury jeweler? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
