Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted On Multiple Federal Fraud Charges

Reportedly, Kingston and his mother could be facing some serious time behind bars.

In May of this year, Sean Kingston's Florida home was raided by authorities in connection to an alleged fraud scheme. At the time, Kingston wasn't home, but his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner was. She was arrested on the spot, and he was arrested a few hours later at a concert in California. They were both released only a few days after their arrests, but now, they're facing federal charges.

According to TMZ, a Grand Jury in Miami indicted Kingston and his mother today. They were hit with multiple charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. They're both accused of scamming various businesses out of goods like jewelry, luxury vehicles, and more. Allegedly, they racked up over $1 million worth of property without paying anything for it.

Sean Kingston & His Mother Could Face Lengthy Prison Sentences

Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The outlet also notes that if convicted, the two of them might be looking at some serious time behind bars. Reportedly, each count could earn them a maximum sentence of 20 years, and they're facing six each. Despite this, Kingston's lawyer Robert Rosenblatt appears confident and reportedly looks forward to battling things out in court. The news comes just over a month after Kingston was released on a $100K bond. At the time, the performer shared a heartfelt message with his supporters.