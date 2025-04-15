Sean Kingston Finally Posts $100k Bond After Brief Stint In Jail

Sean Kingston has paid off his $100,000 fee to get out on bond after his legal team initially told U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz that he wouldn't be able to come up with the figure in a short hearing on Tuesday. The singer's lawyer confirmed the update in a statement provided to TMZ later in the day. "Mr. Kingston's bond has been posted, and he is in the process of being released," his attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, told the outlet. Kingston previously agreed on a layered bond agreement, which totaled a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were both found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as well as four counts of wire fraud. After getting out on bond, Kingston will remain in home detention until his sentencing hearing on July 11. Both Kingston and his mother face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sean Kingston's Fraud Case

The legal trouble for Sean Kingston began, last year, when a man by the name of Ariel Mateos sued Kingston for allegedly not paying for luxury items. Afterward, authorities raided one of his properties in Florida. At the scene, Mateos' lawyer, Dennis Carr, detailed his client's claims. "He's got basically a script," Carr alleged at the time. "He says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here. This is a rental house. He doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and he simply never pays."