federal charges
- MusicLil Durk Now Faces Life In Prison For New Federal ChargesThe stakes are now much higher.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1007 Views
- MusicDiddy To Remain In Jail, More Charges Still On The TableHow will Diddy's case evolve?ByGabriel Bras Nevares31.6K Views
- MusicCrip Mac Hit With Lengthy Sentence Over Federal Gun ChargesMac's case was dropped by the state back in December, but it was moved up to a federal court shortly after. ByZachary Horvath58.4K Views
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Reportedly Faces 10 Years In Prison For Federal Gun ChargeYB is expected to enter a guilty plea.ByCaroline Fisher39.6K Views
- MusicSean Kingston & His Mother Indicted On Multiple Federal Fraud ChargesReportedly, Kingston and his mother could be facing some serious time behind bars.ByCaroline Fisher1.7K Views
- CrimeQuando Rondo Hit With Numerous Drug Charges, Faces Up To 20 Years Behind BarsIt's the newest development in his ongoing legal troubles.ByLavender Alexandria863 Views
- MusicFugees Member Pras Found Guilty In Federal Conspiracy CaseThe MC is looking at a pretty lengthy sentence.ByNoah Grant2.2K Views
- CrimeJayDaYoungan Granted Probation On Firearm Charges After Being In Jail For Seven MonthsLuckily, the Bogalusa rapper's fate was not as bad as it could have been.ByLawrencia Grose5.2K Views
- CrimeNBA YoungBoy Scores Win In Court After Judge Suppresses Video Evidence: ReportThe rapper is currently facing federal firearms charges and scored a minor victory this week.ByErika Marie4.5K Views
- GramCasanova Pleads With His "Important Friends" For Help: "I Feel Defeated"He has been incarcerated for almost a year and says he has "exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees."ByErika Marie18.8K Views
- CrimeBrittish Williams, Former "Basketball Wives" Star, Arrested On Bank & Wire Fraud Charges: ReportThe former fiancée of Lorenzo Gordon was indicted last month on over a dozen charges related to fraud and identity theft.ByErika Marie46.0K Views
- CrimeRapper Philthy Rich Laments He's Looking At "Real Time" Over Firearms ChargesFederal authorities claim that the rapper used his co-defendant to purchase firearms for him.ByErika Marie5.5K Views
- GossipNBA YoungBoy Wants Footage Suppressed In Case, Accuses Police Of Lying: ReportA report claims that YoungBoy's attorneys have filed new documents about evidence obtained during a search warrant.ByErika Marie7.1K Views