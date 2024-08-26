Crip Mac Hit With Lengthy Sentence Over Federal Gun Charges

Mac's case was dropped by the state back in December, but it was moved up to a federal court shortly after.

Outspoken YouTuber and rapper from California, Crip Mac, now knows his official prison sentence. According to a tweet from No Jumper, the 31-year-old is heading behind bars for 33 months and this stems from his September 3, 2023 arrest for "being a person with felony convictions in possession of a firearm". Originally it was a state charge, but after the court dropped the case, it was moved up to a federal court almost immediately. Crip Mac has been dealing with multiple legal battles throughout his life, with some of them being the same as this one. To be exact July of 2022 and October of 2021 were those instances.

However, he has other arrests on his record that do not relate to gun charges. In November 2017, Mac attempted second-degree armed robbery. Furthermore, he's got a grand theft charge from August 2015, and transportation of a controlled substance in October of 2014. But to go back to this newest sentence, Mac is kind of a lucky man for this reason.

Crip Mac Was Looking At A Minimum Sentence Of 15 Years Originally

Originally, the online personality was looking at a minimum of 15 years. However, it could have been even worse for Mac. Back in December there was some discussion as to the other factors that could have led to even life in confinement. "The worst case is he gets folded into a larger gang conspiracy and RICO case involving murders. In that case, it’s likely life in prison. It’s possible, depending on the specific facts of his case, he could do 10 years [for just the gun charges]. It depends on various individual factors".

What are your thoughts on Crip Mac receiving just a 33-month sentence for his federal gun charge from 2023? Are you surprised that it was brought down by 13 years?