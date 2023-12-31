Crip Mac Calls Adam22 From Behind Bars, Shares Motivational Message

Earlier this month, Crip Mac was arrested during a court appearance for charges related to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges were previously dropped at a state level, but the case was later moved up to a federal level. After he was taken away by U.S. Marshals, the personality's supporters have rallied behind him as he awaits sentencing.

Reportedly, he could be looking at a lengthy stay. Billboard obtained his indictment following the arrest, giving fans a look at what he's up against. According to No Jumper, the LA native could serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars, based on his current charges and record. Unwilling to let him go down without a fight, fans have called for him to receive a lesser sentence, even starting petitions that have since garnered thousands of signatures.

Crip Mac Tells Supporters "Everything's Gonna C Alright"

While there's no doubt that he's in a rough place right now, Crip Mac has remained positive during his prison stay. Recently, he even took the opportunity to call Adam22 from behind bars, and seemed to be in good spirits. In a new clip, he chats with the No Jumper host, later sharing a motivational message to his fans. According to Crip Mac, he's used his time in prison to get in shape. He claims he's "doing a thousand push-ups a day" and also running when he's allowed outside.

"Hey what's cracking everybody, hope everybody's alright out there," he tells supporters. "Everything's gonna C alright, keep your head up." Clearly, he's not wasting any time, and has been sure to use his incarceration to work on himself. Crip Mac also seems to have a good mindset, which will hopefully get him through his sentence, however long it may be. What do you think of Crip Mac calling Adam22 from behind bars? What about his message to fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

