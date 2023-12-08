Crip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun Charges

When Crip Mac went to Los Angeles County court on Tuesday (December 5), he ran into an unexpected problem. A judge agreed to drop gun charges against him stemming from a September 3 arrest for being a person with felony convictions in possession of a firearm. However, according to Billboard and an alleged indictment and court records, U.S. Marshals arrested N3on's rival seconds after the judge ruled this. While the state charges were no more, they moved his case up to federal court and the U.S. Attorney's office. Currently, the South Los Angeles resident and expectant father is reportedly held in pretrial detention, and his next scheduled hearing is set to take place on Monday (December 11).

Furthermore, shortly before the Marshals took Crip Mac in, the court looked at a two-month-old indictment against him. The For The Love Of Lena contestant faced charges of possession of an unregistered weapon and ten rounds of ammunition, which is especially illegal with his history of felony convictions. "Defendant possessed such ammunition knowing that he had previously been convicted of at least one of the following felony crimes," the indictment read.

Read More: Will Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's Jab

Crip Mac's Gun Charges Move Up To Federal Level

What's more is that he was also arrested on similar charges in July of 2022 and October of 2021. Crip Mac's other arrests include for attempted second-degree armed robbery in November of 2017, grand theft in August of 2015, and transportation of a controlled substance in October of 2014. A California attorney unrelated to the No Jumper guest's case, spoke to Billboard about how this arrest, moving from state to federal jurisdiction, is common. "Sometimes, local authorities become frustrated by lenient sentencing for people who are prolific [offenders], so they request the feds review for prosecution," Briggs explained. "This puts more prison time in the discussion.

"The worst case is he gets folded into a larger gang conspiracy and RICO case involving murders," he continued. "In that case, it’s likely life in prison. It’s possible, depending on the specific facts of his case, he could do 10 years [for just the gun charges]. It depends on various individual factors." We'll see what will happen to the good friend of Adam22 in the coming weeks. For more news and the latest updates on Crip Mac, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Crip Mac Blasts Adam 22 For Mentioning Him During Sidney Starr Interview

[via]