Crip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun Charges

While authorities dropped his case on the lower level, he did not get out of the woods, as they simply moved it up to a federal court.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Crip Mac Arrest Federal Gun Charges Hip Hop News

When Crip Mac went to Los Angeles County court on Tuesday (December 5), he ran into an unexpected problem. A judge agreed to drop gun charges against him stemming from a September 3 arrest for being a person with felony convictions in possession of a firearm. However, according to Billboard and an alleged indictment and court records, U.S. Marshals arrested N3on's rival seconds after the judge ruled this. While the state charges were no more, they moved his case up to federal court and the U.S. Attorney's office. Currently, the South Los Angeles resident and expectant father is reportedly held in pretrial detention, and his next scheduled hearing is set to take place on Monday (December 11).

Furthermore, shortly before the Marshals took Crip Mac in, the court looked at a two-month-old indictment against him. The For The Love Of Lena contestant faced charges of possession of an unregistered weapon and ten rounds of ammunition, which is especially illegal with his history of felony convictions. "Defendant possessed such ammunition knowing that he had previously been convicted of at least one of the following felony crimes," the indictment read.

Read More: Will Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's Jab

Crip Mac's Gun Charges Move Up To Federal Level

What's more is that he was also arrested on similar charges in July of 2022 and October of 2021. Crip Mac's other arrests include for attempted second-degree armed robbery in November of 2017, grand theft in August of 2015, and transportation of a controlled substance in October of 2014. A California attorney unrelated to the No Jumper guest's case, spoke to Billboard about how this arrest, moving from state to federal jurisdiction, is common. "Sometimes, local authorities become frustrated by lenient sentencing for people who are prolific [offenders], so they request the feds review for prosecution," Briggs explained. "This puts more prison time in the discussion.

"The worst case is he gets folded into a larger gang conspiracy and RICO case involving murders," he continued. "In that case, it’s likely life in prison. It’s possible, depending on the specific facts of his case, he could do 10 years [for just the gun charges]. It depends on various individual factors." We'll see what will happen to the good friend of Adam22 in the coming weeks. For more news and the latest updates on Crip Mac, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Crip Mac Blasts Adam 22 For Mentioning Him During Sidney Starr Interview

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.