federal
- TechNicki Minaj & Cardi B Actually Agree On Something: A New AI Regulation LawAlthough the two probably never had to speak together about this topic, they both expressed their support for defending artists' voices.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.9K Views
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Hit With Federal Gun Charge IndictmentFOX 10 News reports that Brazy and his two bodyguards received illegal firearm possession charges following a December traffic stop.ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.4K Views
- MusicQuando Rondo Arrested On Federal Drug Charges: ReportThe FBI supposedly arrested him without incident, which follows an indictment against him and 18 others from six months ago.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1344 Views
- MusicCrip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun ChargesWhile authorities dropped his case on the lower level, he did not get out of the woods, as they simply moved it up to a federal court.ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.7K Views
- PoliticsU.S. Senators Propose Federal Bill Banning A.I. Vocal Use Without PermissionThe NO FAKES Act aims to protect artists, hold replicators liable to damages, but still has exceptions under the First Amendment.ByGabriel Bras Nevares378 Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Arrested On Federal Warrant From 2018The rapper revealed that he had been arrested on Instagram.ByBen Mock46.4K Views
- MusicTexas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Halted With Temporary Restraining Order From JudgeU.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has blocked Texas' controversial six-week abortion ban by issuing a temporary restraining order.ByJoshua Robinson812 Views
- NewsSpotemGottem Follows "Beat Box" With New Single "Federal"SpotemGottem releases his first new single since "Beat Box" went platinum, called "Federal."ByAlex Zidel2.3K Views
- CrimeCongress Approves Legislation Making Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeIt only took 120 years, but lynching is finally considered a federal hate crime in the U.S.ByKevin Goddard550 Views
- MusicKevin Gates Under Investigation For C-Murder Prison Visit: ReportKevin Gates is under investigation for flashing a wad of cash in a photo while visiting his uncle Lee Lucas and C-Murder.ByAron A.12.7K Views
- MusicKodak Black Deemed "Too Risky For Bail" By ProsecutorKodak Black's future is hanging in the balance. ByMitch Findlay26.8K Views
- MusicA 6th Defendant Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine In Pleading Guilty Over Narco & Weapons ChargesYet another domino falls into place one day after the Feds ID'd the Barclays Center shooter.ByDevin Ch14.7K Views
- MusicAnother Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Nine Trey" Associates Gets Identified By The FedsYet another Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gets thrown under the bus.ByDevin Ch36.5K Views
- MusicMichael Avenatti Indicted On 36 Federal Counts Including Fraud & EmbezzlementMichael Avenatti is in a world of trouble.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Tr3yway Countdown: A 5th Defendant Pleads GuiltyTr3yway affiliates are dropping like dominoes in the court of law.ByDevin Ch40.3K Views
- SocietyKetamine-Derived Drug Approved By FDA In Treatment Of Depression"Special K" is getting the "one over" by The Food and Drug Administration of America.ByDevin Ch1.9K Views
- Music21 Savage's Money Cannot Be Frozen By ICE: Report21 Savage's treasury is safe and sound.ByDevin Ch16.4K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Plea Deal: 1st Wave Of "Snitch" Transcripts Go PublicThe 8 count rises to 9, just as Tekashi's "snitchery" goes public.ByDevin Ch90.0K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Associate Connected To Chief Keef Shooting Has Been IndictedChief Keef's associates are falling like dominoes in the Federal court of law.ByDevin Ch11.7K Views
- SocietyCardi B Confirms: Donald Trump Got "Dog Walked" By House Speaker PelosiCardi B grins as Trump concedes defeat in the 35-day Government Shutdown.ByDevin Ch4.8K Views