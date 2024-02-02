Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Actually Agree On Something: A New AI Regulation Law

Nicki Minaj may be popping off on Megan Thee Stallion right now, but in many's eyes, her main antagonist as a femcee is Cardi B, and vice versa. Their feud, however vague or subliminal, rages on following years of alleged incidents, battles between their partners, and fanbase clashing. But any two rivals can come together if it's for the right cause, and they found one in a new bill proposed in the U.S. Congress to regulate artificial intelligence. The bipartisan No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications Act ("No AI FRAUD") was introduced in the House on January 10, and Nicki and Cardi joined over 300 other artists and creatives in signing an open letter supporting it.

Furthermore, other big names include 21 S*vage, Chuck D, Common, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Questlove, Smokey Robinson, and many more. The "No AI FRAUD" act would federally protect voices and likenesses from unchecked replication with AI technology. The Human Artistry Campaign (H.A.C.) published this letter as a running ad in print editions of USA Today on Friday (February 2). "The No AI FRAUD Act would defend your fundamental human right to your voice & likeness, protecting everyone from nonconsensual deepfakes," it reads. "Protect your individuality. Support HR 6943."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Join Hundreds Of Artists Seeking AI Regulation

For those unaware, the H.A.C. relayed seven core tenants about this technology back in March of 2023. Of course, these include proper licensing for artistic works used to craft AI models and limitations on the government's ability to change intellectual property law to provide exploitable exemptions that artificial intelligence developers could take advantage of. Not only that, but this new act follows the "NO FAKES" Act from October of last year. The "No AI FRAUD" Act's architects are Representatives María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), and Joe Morelle (D-NY).

"It’s time for bad actors using AI to face the music,” Rep. Salazar stated when they announced it. “This bill plugs a hole in the law and gives artists and U.S. citizens the power to protect their rights, their creative work, and their fundamental individuality online." What's more is that Tennessee's Governor Bill Lee proposed similar legislation on the same day: the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security -– or "ELVIS" -– Act). Nevertheless, "No AI FRAUD" received support from many industry titans like the Recording Academy, Universal Music Group, and more. No wonder Cardi B and Nicki Minaj saw eye to eye. For more news on them and the latest updates on artificial intelligence in music, check back in with HNHH.

