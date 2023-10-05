Donald Glover On Artificial Intelligence Being Used For Societal Good

Actor and writer Donald Glover is not completely against the use of artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent interview with Complex, Glover shared his perspective on the subject. His viewpoint on AI is one of cautious optimism. When asked about how he feels about the rise of artificial intelligence, especially in entertainment and art, Glover responded with a thoughtful answer. "I think there's a good reason to be cautious," he said. "But at the same time, the scary stuff sells and people aren't focusing on how AI can actually help us solve these problems that we have. I get it. It is scary on some level."

He continued by acknowledging that although it can be scary to embrace, the use of AI can actually be beneficial. "But I'm like, you could band together and do something really cool with it," he continued. "Like, something really new. And you can do all that stuff faster. You know, AI's not gonna take your job, the person who's really good at AI is gonna take your job. All these things come with cautionary stuff and I think there should be legislation, although I doubt that will happen. Usually it's in reaction and I think what's scary to people is that we're heading toward the precipice of an existential crisis, where we only get one chance to do it the right way. I think that's what people are afraid of."

Donald Glover Believes Technology Can Address Societal Problems

Donald Glover

Glover encourages a more positive perspective, urging people to unite and leverage AI's capabilities for creative and transformative endeavors. He firmly asserts that AI is not a force set to replace human jobs, but rather, individuals proficient in AI will be the ones shaping the future employment landscape. "But before that happens, there's a lot of stuff where it's like, 'Well, how about we just aim it toward things that we actually want,' as opposed to things that we don't need and things that just seem like a fun idea," he said.

Moreover, Glover offers a refreshing perspective by proposing a different approach to embracing AI. He thinks people should focus AI efforts on meaningful and constructive endeavors that align with societal needs. Throughout the interview, he emphasizes the importance of steering AI toward positive and beneficial applications. His underlying belief is that, as AI evolves and becomes more integrated into our lives, humanity will collectively navigate the challenges and ultimately find ways to harness its potential for the greater good. "But I actually am a big proponent of, like… People are gonna be using this stuff, and people should be using this stuff, and it's gonna figure itself out," he said. "I honestly have faith in humanity more than I think most people do."

