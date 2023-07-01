“You ever kill anyone?” This is the first line we see Donald Glover — a.k.a. rapper Childish Gambino — deliver in the first teaser of the new TV show Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The show is a remake of the 2005 film of the same name that starred the then-married couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. This time around, it’s made for Amazon Prime TV, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine playing the titular characters. Glover’s John Smith asks his new wife Jane Smith (Erskine) about her killing history in the five seconds we see them in Prime’s 2023 trailer, to which she answers with a question: “Do I look like I have?”

Glover sarcastically responds to his onscreen wife that “This marriage is starting out on a great foot.” This remake show is one of many new pieces of content Amazon Prime is rolling out for the rest of this year, as seen by their combo trailer below. Other potential titles to be released include the fourth season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second seasons of both Reacher and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the return of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Donald Glover’s Multi-Hyphenate Career

Donald Glover has done a little bit of everything. While his career as Childish Gambino has taken a bit of a backseat, he’s ramping up his screen appearances. According to Joel McHale, Glover has agreed to film the Community movie. He also just wrapped on Atlanta, the FX standout show featuring anthological stories about a group of aspiring music personalities in Georgia. And back in March, he released Swarm on Prime, which shows the dark side of fandom.

All of this filming doesn’t mean Donald Glover is completely out of the hip-hop spotlight. Drake bashed his song “This Is America” while on tour this week, calling it overrated. Despite Drizzy’s sentiments, the track has had a significant overall cultural impact. Whether we ever get more Childish Gambino is up to Glover, who has taken long hiatuses from music before. For now, we get to watch him be a trained assassin on Amazon Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

