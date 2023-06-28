donald glover
- Pop CultureDonald Glover Says He's More Talented Than Lil Dicky During Lie Detector TestGlover insisted that Dicky was a "really nice guy" despite this.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDonald Glover & "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Widely PraisedThe was certified fresh on "Rotten Tomatoes" with Glover and Erskine's chemistry widely praised.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDonald Glover Reveals What Advice Brad Pitt Gave Him About "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" RebootGlover revealed Pitt's advice to Jimmy fallon while promoting the series on "The Tonight Show".By Ben Mock
- Music21 Savage Claims "American Dream" Movie With Donald Glover Was Fake, Fans Breathe Hefty Sigh Of ReliefThe promo cycle for "American Dream" was unique, to say the least.By Alexander Cole
- Reviews21 Savage "American Dream" Review21 Savage's third solo album "American Dream" just dropped, alongside a trailer for an upcoming biopic of the same name. By TeeJay Small
- TV"Atlanta" Stars: Where Are They Now?Examining the lives and careers of Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry, the main cast of "Atlanta."By TeeJay Small
- Original Content21 Savage "American Dream" With Donald Glover: What We KnowThe movie's reportedly set to release on July 4th of this year, and will bring new music from the Slaughter Gang boss coming very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Shares First Trailer For His Upcoming BiopicThree different actors will play the rapper at various stages in his life.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChildish Gambino's New Album Arrives "Soon"Childish Gambino fans have been waiting for a new full-length project for over three years.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChildish Gambino Accused Of Not Paying "Awaken, My Love!" Cover's TeamGiannina Antonette Oteto has for years accused the multi-hyphenate artist of refusing legal contact for supposedly due payments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Community" Stars: Where Are They Now?A close look into the careers of the ensemble series' seven stars. By TeeJay Small
- TV"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Trailer Sees Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Bring New Meaning To A "Work Marriage"The series drops on Amazon Prime on February 2, 2024.By Ben Mock
- MusicChildish Gambino Believes Rap Isn't Growing Like It Used To"You get washed and old when s**t just sounds the same to you because you've heard so much," the multi-hyphenate remarked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChildish Gambino Won’t Be Retiring Any Time SoonDonald Glover teases the release of new music. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Might've Also Dissed Childish Gambino On "UTOPIA"While a particular lyric from Drake's feature on Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN" has fans raising eyebrows, it's also too vague to know for sure.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDonald Glover Releases Teaser For "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" TV ShowDonald Glover will star in the remake of a classic story.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDonald Glover: The Cultural Impact Of "This Is America"Initially intended as a Drake diss track, Donald Glover left an indelible mark on pop culture with the release of “This Is America.” By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDonald Glover To Join "Community" Movie, Joel McHale ConfirmsDonald Glover will be returning for the "Community" movie.By Cole Blake