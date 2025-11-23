Childish Gambino Reveals He Canceled Tour Due To Stroke, Hole In His Heart

However, the reason for this cancelation was a massive health scare that required surgery. Fans wished Donald Glover well back then, and now, they have a bit more context. On the CFG stage on Saturday night (November 22), he entered his "Where Have I Been?" monologue.

"I was doing this world tour, having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there," Gambino expressed, as caught by Dat on Twitter "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana. And I did the show anyway. I couldn't really see well. So when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital. And the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.' And the first thing I thought was like, 'Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.' That's really the second thing. The first thing was like, 'I'm letting everybody down.' I know it's not true, but I've broken my foot. I always promised Ireland I'm going to be there. And I still haven't been.

Childish Gambino Stroke

"They found a hole in my heart," he continued. "So I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery. You know, they say everybody has two lives. Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I got to be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, 'if this life is a flavor, as soon as I'm done, give me another scoop.' You should be living your life how you want. Because if we have to do this again, it can only get better."