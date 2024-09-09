Childish Gambino Delays Final Stretch Of North American Tour To Focus On His "Physical Health"

Thankfully, tickets will not have to be purchased again.

Childish Gambino is going to be no longer pretty soon. After releasing the final album under this moniker, Bando Stone and The New World back in July, he brought out a tour to accompany it. The New World Tour kicked off back in August was essentially in its final stages, as it was scheduled to wrap up on October 3. However, the multi-talented artist is putting things on pause for now, according to Billboard. Gambino says he's been dealing with some "physical health" issues that he wants to get right so he close things out on a proper note. Here's what he had to say in a tweet just a couple of hours ago.

"Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love".

Obviously, the "3005" hitmaker isn't going to go into full detail about what's exactly bothering him. However, the fans don't mind one bit as they just want to see him rest up and do what he has to do. Normally, fans can be pretty stubborn and selfish, but seeing these responses is always a sight for sore eyes. "HEALTH IS WEALTH!!!! TAKE CARE", one user says. "Focus on your health more than anything✊🏽", another adds. At this time, no one is sure about when the North American dates will be announced, so stay locked in with us for any updates.