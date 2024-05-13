Childish Gambino Announces "The New World Tour" Following "Atavista" Release: Details

Childish Gambino is one of the many major artists looking to make 2024 a special year for the hip-hop world. He has been absolutely killing it in the film industry, but now he is back in full swing music wise. The "3005" multi-talent came by earlier today with his polished version of 3.15.20, Atavista, which is supposedly his second to last album as Gambino. One more, Bando Stone & the New World, is rumored to be dropping later this summer, according to a post on X from the Californian. Now, Childish Gambino is going to be embarking on a world tour, possibly for both of these projects.

According to Pitchfork, this will be his first trek since 2019, so that is just one more reason why this is a big deal. Gambino first hinted at a world tour in late April via Instagram. However, there was no other information outside of a promo poster for what is being called The New World Tour. Childish Gambino is certainly going to be a busy man, as there are 58 shows!

Gambino Gives Us All The Details On World Tour

He will be traveling to cities such as Los Angeles, Perth, Milan, Dublin, and Atlanta just to name a few. Joining him will be WILLOW and Amaarae for select dates. Will Smith's daughter will take on the first half of the shows, and Amaarae will handle the back end. According to Gambino's post, general pre-sale will kick off this Friday, May 17. Additionally, artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 15 [and Amex card members], with UK starting on Tuesday, and AUS beginning on Thursday.

What are your thoughts on Childish Gambino going on a world tour for Atavista? Do you think that he missed any locations that he should he add, why or why not? How have you been enjoying the new album? Do you think it is an improvement over 3.15.20, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

